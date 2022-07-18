Fall Guys gives players phallic freebie following recent cock-up

Fall Guys players have a phallic treat awaiting them in their inventories right now, with developer Mediatonic handing out troublingly elongated Tall Guys to one and all following its recent, widely publicised cock-up.

Fall Guys' Tall Guys disemination doesn't, admittedly, appear to be directly related to the recent snafu - which saw players recieving snotty customer service responses after a bug in the game caused them to auto-buy cosmetics - but developer Mediatonic presumably won't say no to the positive publicity right now.

One look at the image accompanying Mediatonic's promise of a "BIG surprise" for all Fall Guys players on Twitter today makes it abundantly clear where the developer's mind was at the time, but the good (?) news is the actual in-game Tall Guys are marginally less phallic than they appear in their promo material - as you can see below.

FREE TALL GUY #PS5Share, #FallGuys pic.twitter.com/hgz4I26tjx — Harper (@HarperMarieRose) July 18, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Fall Guys has, of course, been riding on a fresh wave of popularity following its recent shift to free-to-play. In just two weeks since its relaunch, the game has seen an impressive 50 million players flocking to experience its knockabout battle royale action.

Watch on YouTube Fall Guys - Free for All Gameplay Trailer.

All hasn't been entirely rosy though; aside from the company's disappointing initial response to the recent auto-buy controversy, players have raised concerns over the way its progression and monetisation systems have impacted the experience since the move to free-to-play.