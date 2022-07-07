Fall Guys welcomes 50m players in just two weeks

In just two weeks since relaunching as a free-to-play game, Fall Guys has seen an incredible 50 million players flocking to its colourful and chaotic shores. You could say, we've fallen hard for it (thank you, I'm here all week).

Sharing the news on Twitter, the Falls Guys devs wrote, "We're in absolute disbelief... 50 million players in 2 weeks!!!"

The team reiterated its disbelief at such impressive numbers by following on with, "U N B E L I E V A B L E THANKS EVERYONE!"

We already knew Fall Guys was doing especially well at the moment. Developer Mediatonic had quite the influx of eager beans making their way to its battle royale knockout game as soon as it went free to play. In fact, 20 million players had stumbled their way through the various levels a mere 48 hours after its relaunch.

This is not to say that the game hasn't had its own stumbles along the way. On its launch, many struggled to find matches due to server issues, and there were a few other problematic niggles with things like voice chat. However, the Fall Guys team has been getting on top of that to ensure a smoother, but of course still frantic, experience for us all.

If you are not one of the millions that has already given the newly relaunched Fall Guys a shot or are still getting a handle on all new features, our guides team have you covered.

For example, Kudos is one of the currencies you can earn while playing Fall Guys, and it can be used to purchase a variety of items from the in-game Fall Guys store.

Here's everything you need to know about how to get Kudos in Fall Guys and what you can spend it on.