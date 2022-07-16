If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Fall Guys' developer Mediatonic apologises for a bug that "auto-purchases" premium items

"What is happening in the game is not intended and we are actively fixing it."
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Mediatonic has apologised for a bug that was causing players to make "accidental" premium purchases in Fall Guys.

The issue first popped up on the game's subreddit, with dozens of players complaining that items had been "auto-purchased" when previewing them in Fall Guys' in-game store.

Let's Play Fall Guys Free to Play Release Day.

Other issues included Show Bucks going mysteriously missing, hidden key bindings triggering purchases, items being switched after selection, and "a lot of players" finding that they inexplicably have "less currency now".

Initially, the game's support team was unwilling to make refunds and pointed players to its refund policy which insists all cosmetic purchases are final.

"You have stated that this is a 'bugged purchase' and a 'known issue.' Neither of these things is the case," a customer services rep allegedly told one complainant (thanks, PC Gamer). "The purchase was made by you, not a bug. Whether it was intentional or not, this is still the case.

"This is not a 'known issue' because it is not an issue. Items cannot be bought automatically by the system, they always require input from the player. Again, whether accidental or not, you made this input and purchased the item. As per our EULA, which you agreed to, all purchases are final and will not be refunded."

"What is happening in the game is not intended and we are actively fixing it," a Mediatonic spokesperson has since clarified in a statement. "The customer service response was also not acceptable and we will offer a make good for all affected."

A subsequent tweet now insists the team is making changes to the store design to prevent this from happening again, gifting all players Grandis - a colour-changing Legendary costume - and honouring all refund requests for cosmetics from 21st June "until [it] improves the store".

In just two weeks since relaunching as a free-to-play game, Fall Guys has seen an incredible 50 million players flocking to its "colourful and chaotic shores", as Victoria delightfully puts it.

On the down side, Fall Guys players believe it's now quicker to level up your battle pass if you lose rather than win. That's because of the game's all-new progression and monetisation systems that were introduced when the game switched to a free-to-play model earlier this year.

