Everything announced in Microsoft's Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

This was the big one! In this most curious of not-E3 weeks, Microsoft (and Bethesda) showed up with an old-fashioned E3-style showcase event, packed with gameplay videos for titles all out over the course of the next 12 months. Most are due out day one on Game Pass.

Highlights included our first look at Starfield gameplay, the mysterious Cocoon, the weird High On Life and Obsidian's new narrative adventure, Pentiment. Oh, and there was the small matter of Hideo Kojima making an Xbox exclusive.

In case you missed anything, here's everything announced in Microsoft and Bethesda's Games Showcase. Sit back, relax and enjoy catching up on all the reveals.

The show kicked off with a decent look at a recently-delayed first-party game: Arkane's Redfall. The gameplay clip showed plenty of first-person shooting at horrible vampires. It's due out 2023 on PC and Xbox and, of course, day one on Game Pass.

Next up we got a look at Team Cherry's long-awaited Hollow Knight: Silksong. That's another day one Game Pass title.

Here's a console launch exclusive: Squanch Games' High On Life. It's a first-person shooter from the co-creator of Solar Opposites and Rick and Morty in which all the guns talk. High On Life is due out October 2022, is a day one Game Pass title, and looks pretty amazing.

This was a big one: Xbox Game Pass subscribers get loads of extra bits for all Riot's games, including all champions unlocked for League of Legends and all agents unlocked for Valorant.

Following that, we got a look at gameplay for A Plague Tale: Requiem, which is due out in 2022. It's day one Game Pass.

Next up we got the reveal of Turn 10's Forza Motorsport, due out spring 2023. With a name like that it feels like a reboot of sorts. Look at that ray-tracing!

Continuing the first-party vibe, we saw a video for the wonderful Microsoft Flight Simulator, which is getting an expanded edition featuring helicopters in November.

Surprise! Microsoft Flight Simulator now has the dropship from Halo!

Moving on, we got a new video for Overwatch 2, from Microsoft's soon-to-be-owned studio Blizzard. News! It's due out 4th October in early access form and it's free-to-play.

Still with us? Here's Ara History Untold, a new historical grand strategy from Oxide Games (Ashes of the Singularity) and published by Xbox Game Studios. It's due out day one on Game Pass for PC.

Onwards! The Elder Scrolls Online's latest expansion, High Isle, comes out later this month. Here's a new trailer.

Sticking with Bethesda, we got a trailer for Fallout 76's next expedition: The Pitt. Yep, that's the same place as The Pitt DLC for Fallout 3.

Forza Horizon 5's leaked Hot Wheels expansion got a trailer:

Here's a console launch exclusive: Ark 2. It's out 2023 (day one Game Pass). And yep, that's Vin Diesel in the trailer.

Here's another console launch exclusive: the creepy Scorn. We got a release date: 21st October 2022. That's another day one Game Pass title.

Fantasy action role-playing game Flintlock: The Siege Of Dawn is due out early 2023. That's... you guessed it: day one Game Pass.

A world premiere! Minecraft maker Mojang announced Minecraft Legends, a new action strategy game due out next year. Day one Game Pass, of course.

Console launch exclusive time: Lightyear Frontier is due out spring 2023. It's getting boring now, but you can play it day one on Game Pass. Stardew Valley with robots?

Here's a video for roguelite action game Gunfire Reborn, due out in October. It's coming to Game Pass.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox is a new detective adventure game in the Burton-esque art style, due out spring 2023 on PC and Xbox. Day one on Game Pass!

Here's an update on As Dusk Falls, the interactive drama from Interior/Nights due out 19th July. Xbox Game Studios is publishing. You know what that means.

Here's a console launch exclusive: Naraka Bladepoint. The Sekiro-style battle royale is already a huge hit on PC. I imagine it will do well on console when it launches 23rd June. It's on Game Pass.

World premiere time! Obsidian is working on a narrative adventure called Pentiment. It's due out November 2022 and looks really interesting. What a surprise!

Speaking of Obsidian, Grounded launches proper in September.

World premiere! And console launch exclusive! Action stealth platformer Ereban: Shadow Legacy is due out 2023. Day one Game Pass!

Up next was a brand new trailer for Diablo 4, which is due out 2023. Blizzard's action role-playing game looks suitably dark and gothic. Necromancer confirmed!

Stay awhile and listen: here's Xbox Series X gameplay of Diablo 4.

New stuff is coming to Rare's Sea of Thieves! It's the captaincy update, due 21st July. You can, finally, buy and name a ship.

World premiere! From Cococucumber, the developer of Echo Generation, comes Ravenlok in 2023. Day one Game Pass!

Another world premiere! And it's a console launch exclusive! Cocoon is due out in 2023 as a day one Game Pass title.

World premiere again! Koei Tecmo announced Team Ninja's Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. It's due out early 2023 and it's day one Game Pass.

Here's a big one: Phil Spencer took to the stage to announce Atlus' Persona series is finally coming to Xbox and Game Pass.

Spencer then announced a "special partnership" with video game developer legend Hideo Kojima to create a "brand new experience". Kojima said it's a "completely new game" that "no-one has ever seen before". It has something to do with Microsoft's cloud tech. It "may take some time". The upshot: Kojima is making an Xbox exclusive. Big!

The show ended with an extended look at Bethesda's Starfield, an "Xbox console exclusive", introduced by Todd Howard. Enjoy!

That's a wrap! What did you think of Xbox and Bethesda's show? Anything take your fancy?