Forza Horizon 5's first expansion has leaked via Steam

Hot Wheels leading the way.
Tom Phillips
An expansion for Forza Horizon 5 has been spotted on Steam, via a hastily-deleted store listing.

The page revealed that Forza Horizon 5 "Expansion 1" would be: Hot Wheels.

Yes, it's another tie-in with the famous toy car brand, which has previously featured in Forza games, and also makes officially-licensed Forza car toys.

Eurogamer plays Forza Horizon 5.

A listing which included the Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels expansion was briefly glimpsed on Steam last night, and posted to reddit.

Shortly after, the listing was hidden - though an archive of it remains accessible.

It seems like Microsoft will lift the lid on this expansion in the coming days. Sunday will bring the company's Xbox and Bethesda Showcase at 6pm UK time - keep an eye out for it then.

"Playground Games delivers yet another gorgeous and enveloping pocket holiday, smartly restructured but reassuringly unchanged," Oli wrote in Eurogamer's Forza Horizon 5 review, recommending the racer.

