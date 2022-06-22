Forza Horizon 5's latest update finally adds story co-op and TAA for PC

Forza Horizon 5's latest update finally adds story co-op and TAA for PCNo Jags across the horizon.
Forza Horizon 5 got a hefty new patch which adds two of the most requested features for Xbox and PC players alike.
Players can now finally start Horizon Stories with friends in co-op, a feature that was strangely omitted from the game at launch and even stranger given the social nature of the game.
Previously, players in a convoy would be booted off when the host starts a story mission.
Now convoys of up to six players can complete a story together.
Over on PC, players can now enable Temporal anti-aliasing (TAA) to improve image quality at minimal performance cost. The game previously only supported the older Multisample anti-aliasing (MSAA).
The update also has a whole host of other improvements and new content, including new Hot-wheels-themed cars and cosmetics in the run-up to the launch of the paid DLC.
A bug that affected 12-player convoys has also been resolved, while new localisation languages and subtitles for a number of European languages have been added.
You can see the full patch notes here.
It's a big time for the Forza series, with a new Forza Motorsport announced at the Xbox Showcase set to be released in spring next year.
