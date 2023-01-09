If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Xbox Oreo packs to unlock Halo, Sea of Thieves, Forza cosmetics

Crumbs.

Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Xbox Oreos.

Limited edition Xbox-branded Oreo packs will let you unlock cosmetic rewards in Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 and Sea of Thieves.

Each Oreo cookie contained in the brand's special Xbox packs will be stamped with a design that features one of several controller buttons - A, B, X and Y, plus a directional arrow.

The idea here is that these button combinations can be arranged, cheat code style, into codes which you can redeem on the Xbox Oreo website for the cosmetics in question.

Watch on YouTube
Halo Infinite's cancelled split-screen campaign co-op tested... And it's a blast!

Rewards include "exciting, exclusive Oreo-themed in-game content, such as armor packs and vehicle skins", Xbox said in its announcement post, which states we should expect Xbox-branded packs to go on sale this month.

A UK website to redeem rewards has already popped up, with rewards set to be redeemable here from next Monday, 16th January.

Here's a look at the rewards in question. After my annual Christmas chocolate binge, I'm not sure these are quite enough to get me buying:

Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Oreo skins.
Halo Infinite Xbox Oreo skins.
Sea of Thieves Xbox Oreo skins.
Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch