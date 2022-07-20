How to complete Hot Wheels Park Tour in Forza Horizon 5

The Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC has a 'Hot Wheels Academy' ranking system, asking you to complete missions to unlock higher ranks - with the Hot Wheels Park Tour mission seemingly one of the hardest.

This Forza Horizon 5 Pro Rank Major Mission awards 50 medals toward the next rank when you drive from Forest Falls, to Giant's Canyon, and finally reach The Ice Cauldron in under four minutes.

Visiting all three biomes in under four minutes may seem like a ridiculously hard task, but there's actually a route you can take that will complete the Hot Wheels Park Tour mission with minutes to spare.

How to complete Hot Wheels Park Tour mission in Forza Horizon 5

Before starting this mission, make sure you're in an A class car. This doesn't have to be a Hot Wheels car, but just make sure there's a red 'A' tag on the one you're currently in. To quickly check the class of your car, pause the game and look at the car name and class on the top left-hand corner of the screen.

You can make or purchase a tune setup for an A class car if you want to go a bit faster, but we managed to complete the mission in an untuned 2016 Jeep Trailcat with 2 minutes to spare - so try out the method below before tuning to hopefully save some Credits.

The trick to completing the Hot Wheels Park Tour mission in Forza Horizon 5 is to start as close to the southeastern edge of Forest Falls as possible. You don't need to start at the top where the landmark name is, and you don't need to travel to where the landmark names are in the other biomes. Being anywhere in the biomes counts toward completing the challenge.

If you have the challenge pinned to your HUD, you'll see the Forest Falls task ticked if you're correctly positioned inside the area.

After going to the southeastern edge of Forest Falls, bring up the map and then set a route for the southeastern edge of The Ice Cauldron area and follow it from your mini-map. You'll get another tick toward your challenge progress for passing through Giant's Canyon, and then the Hot Wheels Park Tour mission will complete as soon as you enter The Ice Cauldron.

This route will complete the Hot Wheels Park Tour mission with plenty of time to spare.

While you may not get a Hot Wheels car or cosmetic reward from completing the Major Mission, the 50 medals will help you toward unlocking Expert Rank, if you haven't already done so.

If you managed to unlock Expert Rank before completing Hot Wheels Park Tour, then the 50 medals will then go toward unlocking the Elite Rank instead.

If you need some more medals, check out our page in the dragon atop Hammer Mountain location, which you need to travel to in order to complete a few different Major Missions.

Hope you're having fun in the Hot Wheels Park!