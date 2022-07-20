Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels cars list: how to get every Hot Wheels car

Forza Horizon 5 features a variety of different car types, from supercars to buggies, and now there's even more to collect with the Hot Wheels DLC.

A few were already in the base game, but even some of these are included in the DLC if you missed them, or want duplicates with different tune setups.

We've got the full Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels car list detailed below, along with what class they are, and how to get every Hot Wheels car.

Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels cars list and how to get every Hot Wheels car

There are currently 11 Hot Wheels cars in Forza Horizon 5, nine of which you can get from completing missions in the Hot Wheels DLC.

You don't need the 2018 Chevrolet Hot Wheels COPO Camaro to complete your Car Collection for Hot Wheels, as its manufacturer is actually classed as Chevrolet.

Here's a list of all 11 Hot Wheels cars in Forza Horizon 5 and how to get them:

Hot Wheels car Car class How to get 1949 Ford F-5 Dually Custom Hot Rod B class Complete 'Chapter 2: The Iconic Orange Track' mission in Hot Wheels DLC

Wheelspin

Possible reward in season events, Festival Playlist or Forzathon Shop 1957 Nash Metropolitan Custom B class Complete 'Chapter 1: The Beginning' mission in Hot Wheels DLC

Wheelspin

Possible reward in season events, Festival Playlist or Forzathon Shop 1969 Twin Mill S1 class Wheelspin

Possible reward in season events, Festival Playlist or Forzathon Shop 2000 Deora II A class Complete 'Here we Pro' mission in Hot Wheels DLC

Purchase from the Autoshow 2005 Ford Mustang S1 class Complete 'Chapter 5: Hot Wheels Today' mission in Hot Wheels DLC

Wheelspin

Possible reward in season events, Festival Playlist or Forzathon Shop 2011 Bone Shaker A class Complete the 'Reach for the Stars' Accolade (Earn three stars on all Danger Signs in the base game)

Purchase from the Autoshow 2012 Bad to the Blade (BTTB) S1 class Complete the 'Time to meet the Elite' mission in Hot Wheels DLC 2012 Rip Rod A class Complete 'Chapter 3: The Snake and The Mongoose' mission in Hot Wheels DLC

Wheelspin

Possible reward in season events, Festival Playlist or Forzathon Shop 2013 Baja Bone Shaker B class Starting the Hot Wheels DLC

Purchasing from the Autoshow 2018 2JETZ S1 class Complete 'Chapter 4: Treasure Hunting' mission in Hot Wheels DLC

Wheelspin

Possible reward in season events, Festival Playlist or Forzathon Shop 2018 Chevrolet Hot Wheels COPO Camaro S1 class Complete 'Outside, Inside' mission in Hot Wheels DLC

To get to the missions you need to complete in order to unlock Hot Wheels cars in the DLC, you'll have to progress through the Hot Wheels Academy ranks: Rookie, Pro, Expert, Elite and Legendary.

When you earn enough medals from completing Major and Minor Missions, you'll unlock a mission in that rank that acts as a qualifier into the next. You can keep track of your medal progress by looking at the top right-hand corner of any menu.

Have fun in the Hot Wheels park!