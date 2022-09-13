Forza Horizon 5 character customisation now includes hearing aids

Forza Horizon 5's latest update, live from today, is packed to the boot with new additions.

The update, titled Horizon Road Trip, features lots of customisation options, new weekly events that'll roll out until October, and extra car models.

Developer Playground Games is continuing its commitment to diverse representation by adding a hearing aid option to its customer charactisation.

Watch on YouTube Sign language support comes to Forza Horizon 5.

The hearing aids can be found under a new clothing category called Amplification. Different types of hearing aids are available, including in-ear, behind the ear, bone anchored and cochlear hearing aids.

The selection of hearing aids available in the character customisation menu.

The game already has options for pronouns and prosthetics, so the option of hearing aids is a welcome addition to increase inclusivity.

More customisation options are available for cars too, with custom and pre-designed body kits available to use.

Also coming to the game is Festival Playlist, weekly racing events based around different types of races and co-ordinated to season. The summer week will begin on 15th September, and features road racing. Following that, autumn will feature cross country, winter will be dedicated to street racing, and spring will focus on dirt racing.

A number of cars have been added to the game too, and are available as rewards during the Festival Playlist. New to the series are the 2021 Audi RS e-tron GT and the 2021 Lynk & Co 03+. Cars that are making a return from previous games include the 1991 Bentley Turbo R, the 2021 Audi RS 7 Sportback and the 2018 Nissan Sentra NISMO.

For full details on what the Horizon Road Trip update contains, read the official announcement on the official Forza Horizon website or through Steam.

Playground Games also teased that details of its celebrations for Forza Horizon's tenth anniversary (on 23rd October) will be shared soon.