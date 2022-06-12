New Forza Motorsport announced, coming spring 2023

As part of Microsoft and Bethesda's showcase this evening, the next Forza Motorsport was finally announced. And, we also now have an idea of when it will be zooming our way - spring 2023. On its release it will be coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC. As well as this, Forza Motorsport will also be available as part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service on day one.

Along with this announcement, Dan Greenawalt and the game's director Chris Esaki popped in for a chat about their game. It's the most technically advanced racing game ever apparently, so that's exciting. We also got told about its dynamic time of day feature, the weather for each track and the inclusion of raytracing. This was all shown off with a clip from the fictional circuit known as Maple Valley.

The twosome also says there's a 48x improvement in the accuracy of the simulation - but, as Martin has asked, what does that mean, and how does it feel? I guess we won't find out for a while.