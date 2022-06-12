Diablo 4 launches for PC, PlayStation and Xbox in 2023

Diablo 4, the game that's not Diablo Immortal, will launch for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in 2023, Blizzard confirmed today.

As with Overwatch 2, which Blizzard detailed earlier, Diablo 4 will have cross-play and cross-progression across all platforms.

Joining the Barbarian, Sorceress, Rogue and Druid classes will be the Necromancer, which has all-new undead mechanics utilising the Necromancer's Book of the Dead. This lets you play with "skeleton Warriors, fast-attacking Skirmishers, sword and board Defenders, or scythe-wielding Reapers" plus spell-wielding Skeleton Mages, Bone Golems tanks, health-stealing Blood Golems or charging Iron Golems.

In a press release, Blizzard described Diablo 4's version of Sanctury as "massive", character customisation as "richer and more extensive than ever", and there will be over 140 dungeons in the game.

The game is being pitched as an open-ended experience without a "golden path" to follow, including in the endgame where you can choose to tackle Nightmare Dungeons, dedicated PvP zones, Paragon Boards to continue advancing and customising characters beyond max level, or unlock further world objectives from the Tree of Whispers for Legendary gear.