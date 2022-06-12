If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

New gameplay of Flintlock: The Siege Of Dawn revealed

Shots fired.
Open world action RPG Flintlock The Siege of Dawn received a new gameplay showing at the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase.

From developer A44, the creator of Ashen, the game features third person gun and axe combat, plus a cute familiar companion who joins in combat and can be ridden through the air.

The game is set for release in 2023 on PC (Steam, Epic), Xbox consoles, PS5, and PS4. It'll hit Game Pass too.

The lead character will battle against humans, skeletons and creatures - arachnophobes beware - and the story comprises gods, rebellion, and magic.

Combat looks brutal and is set in a fantasy world seemingly inspired by ancient history.

