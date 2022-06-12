If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

As Dusk Falls hits Xbox and PC on 19th July

Game Pass day one.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on

Narrative game As Dusk Falls finally has a release date of 19th July.

It's the debut game from Interior/Night, led by Caroline Marchal (formerly Quantic Dream), and features a beautiful art style that mimics graphic novels.

It's set for release across Xbox Series X/S and PC, and will hit Game Pass on day one.

Watch on YouTube

The story is inspired by prestige TV shows. It starts in 1998 with a robbery that goes wrong in small town Arizona.

From there it follows a number of characters whose lives intertwine across a narrative full of choice - it's clearly inspired by Marchal's work at Quantic Dream (Heavy Rain, Beyond Two Souls).

The game will also be playable on mobile via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Check out Xbox Wire for more details.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch