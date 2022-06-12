As Dusk Falls hits Xbox and PC on 19th July

Narrative game As Dusk Falls finally has a release date of 19th July.

It's the debut game from Interior/Night, led by Caroline Marchal (formerly Quantic Dream), and features a beautiful art style that mimics graphic novels.

It's set for release across Xbox Series X/S and PC, and will hit Game Pass on day one.

The story is inspired by prestige TV shows. It starts in 1998 with a robbery that goes wrong in small town Arizona.

From there it follows a number of characters whose lives intertwine across a narrative full of choice - it's clearly inspired by Marchal's work at Quantic Dream (Heavy Rain, Beyond Two Souls).

The game will also be playable on mobile via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Check out Xbox Wire for more details.