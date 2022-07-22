Weekly: Cat game, As Dusk Falls, and so much more

Well look who we've got on Weekly today: it's Ian Higton all the way over from YouTube land, where everyone communicates in video. He's here to talk about virtual reality as often as he can, as well as tell us about changes on the Eurogamer video team. Aoife, if you didn't know, is off on maternity leave. Good luck, Aoife!

Also joining me today is guides editor Lottie Lynn who reviewed the game everyone's meowing about this week: Stray. Have you and your pet played it yet?

Meanwhile, I talk more about the other big game that came out this week, As Dusk Falls, which I really liked, and we dig into Valheim 'a few years later' following Emma's State of the Game piece about it.