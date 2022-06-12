Xbox and Hideo Kojima confirm partnership on new game

Tonight's Xbox and Bethesda Showcase brought confirmation of Microsoft's new partnership with Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima.

Details were thin on the ground - really, there was nothing here which had not been reported already - but tonight Microsoft made it official.

Kojima is working on a brand new project with Xbox which will harness the company's cloud technology. If this sounds familiar, well, it's a promise we've heard before, and a detail which first found its way online last summer, when whispers of Kojima working with Microsoft first hit the internet.

"It's a completely new game, one that no one has ever experienced or seen before," Kojima said today. "I've waited very long for the day I could finally start to create it. With Microsoft's cutting edge cloud technology and the change in the industry's trend it has now become possible to challenge myself to make this never-before-seen concept.

"It may take some time, but I'm looking forward to teaming up with Xbox Game Studios and hope to bring you some exciting news in the future! Thank you!"

Last year, a report stated Kojima and Xbox had been discussing the potential of working together for some time, and that Microsoft's hiring of Portal developer Kim Swift to oversee new Xbox cloud game partnerships was part of the prep for Kojima's project.

Kojima's previous game, of course, was Death Stranding - for which he partnered with PlayStation. Fans had hoped for a sequel to that game, though in 2020 Kojima noted he'd recently had a "major project" cancelled. "I'm pretty pissed, but that's the games industry for you," he wrote. Last month, however, Death Stranding star Norman Reedus appeared to suggest work on a sequel had begun.

There's no word on when we might see the fruits of Kojima's work with Xbox arrive.