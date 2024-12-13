New Onimusha game in development from Capcom

Capcom has revealed a new Onimusha game is in development.

Shown at tonight's The Game Awards, Onimusha: Way of the Sword is set to launch in 2026 - so there's quite a wait.

A short clip of gameplay was shown, which appears to eschew the Resident Evil-esque fixed perspectives of the first game for full 3D combat.

『鬼武者 Way of the Sword』 アナウンストレーラー Onimusha: Way of the Sword reveal trailerWatch on YouTube

As for the story, it's unclear who the protagonist will be, though he does bear a resemblance to the first game's Samanosuke.

Still, there's a good glimpse at some bloody slicing and dicing, as he battles samurai zombies and collects those precious golden orbs. I just hope it can stand apart from the likes of Sekiro, Phantom Blade Zero, and the Nioh games.

The first Onimusha game was released on the PS2 in 2001, which was remastered in 2018 for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One (with a PC release a year later).

That was the last release in the series, while the last new console game was Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams in 2006. It's been a long wait for fans, then.

Still, will Capcom appease fans with a return to Dino Crisis next?