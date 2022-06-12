Minecraft Legends is a new action strategy game spin-off

Minecraft maker Mojang has revealed a new action strategy spin-off for its sandbox franchise: Minecraft Legends, developed with Blackbird Interactive.

Described as an action strategy game, this 2023 release sees you run about slashing away at Minecraft enemies in a bid to unite Minecraft's overworld, whatever that means.

Still, it looks intriguing and if it's half as fun as Mojang's Minecraft Dungeons, will be worth a try. As you'd expect, it's coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one, and will launch for PC via Windows Store and Steam, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

"Discover the mysteries of Minecraft Legends, our upcoming action strategy game," Mojang wrote. "Explore a familiar yet mysterious land, full of diverse life, lush biomes, and rich resources. But this paradise is on the brink of destruction.

"The piglins have arrived – and they’re threatening to corrupt the Overworld. Inspire unexpected friends to form valuable alliances and lead them in strategic battles to protect their home. Take the fight to the piglins before their Nether corruption devours the Overworld!"