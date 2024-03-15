Minecraft introduces new season pass for in-game Marketplace

Mojang has announced a monthly subscription for Minecraft called Marketplace Pass, which gives payers access to "150+ different content packs" from the in-game Marketplace.

The content offered each month will change, and will include skins, texture packs, and adventure maps. There'll also be new character creator items each month to keep for free, Mojang said in its announcement blog.

Marketplace Pass is only available in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, so anyone playing the Java version won't be able to subscribe.

Minecraft x Marketplace Pass Minecraft x Marketplace Pass

Minecraft's version of Game Pass costs $3.99 a month, which is cheaper than the Realms Plus subscription but doesn't include a personal server, so is recommended for players who prefer going it solo. Both subscriptions give access to the same content each month.

If you end your Marketplace Pass, any world templates saved to cloud storage can be downloaded for 18 months, but all claimed character creator items will remain linked to your Minecraft account.

A major new Minecraft Vanilla update is due in mid-2024, along with the winner of the most recent mob vote, the mighty armadillo. You can read the full details on what's in the pipeline for Minecraft in 2024 in Matt's report of Minecraft Live 2023.

Outside of the game, work on the Minecraft movie adaptation is underway, with The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge announced as the most recent addition to its cast. Last year, Warner Bros. gave the film a revised release date of 4th April 2025, and filming reportedly began in New Zealand last summer.