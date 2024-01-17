Minecraft movie adds Jennifer Coolidge to its star-studded cast

Minecraft's long-in-the-works movie adaptation continues to pick up steam, with the news White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge has now joined its cast.

Word of Coolidge's arrival on the project comes via Deadline, but the publication offers no word on the role she'll be playing. That's to be expected, given story details are being kept under wraps - although a report last year suggested it would focus on a "malevolent Ender Dragon who sets out on a path of destruction".

Coolidge - who strode back into the spotlight with her widely acclaimed two-season portrayal of Tanya McQuoid in HBO's stellar 2021 series White Lotus following an already impressive decades-long acting career - joins a cast including Game of Thrones' Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, and Jack Black.

While roles for the cast have yet to be announced, it's been suggested Black will star as Minecraft's iconic Steve. Matt Berry (of What We Do in the Shadows and Toast of London fame) was also said to be in negotiations to join the line-up last year, but there's been no confirmation of his involvement since.

The Minecraft movie is being helmed by Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre director Jared Hess (who joined the project after a version directed by Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney failed to get off the ground), and filming reportedly began in New Zealand toward the end of 2023.

Warner Bros. announced a revised release date of 4th April 2025 for the Minecraft movie last year (McElhenney's version was originally due to arrive in 2019), so there's still some way to go until its arrival. "I just can't disappoint the 10-year-olds," Hess recently said of the expectations around the adaptation, "or they're going to murder us."