The Mighty Boosh, IT Crowd's Matt Berry in talks to join live-action Minecraft cast

Hip to be square.

Talkback Thames.
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

British actor Matt Berry, who is known for the likes of The Mighty Boosh, IT Crowd and What We Do in the Shadows, is in talks to join Warner Bros' Minecraft film adaption, Deadline reports.

While Berry's part is not yet set in stone (be that cuboid or otherwise), should these negotiations follow through, the actor will be joining Aquaman and Fast X's Jason Momoa on the big, blocky, screen.

Watch on YouTube
Everything You Need To Know About Minecraft Legends Gameplay.

Last year, it was revealed this upcoming Minecraft film had also landed Napoleon Dynamite's Jared Hess as its director. Meanwhile, Dune producer Mary Parent will produce the film, alongside Roy Lee.

The Minecraft movie is currently slated to release on 4th April, 2025.

Matt Berry starred alongside Chris O'Dowd, Richard Ayoade and Katherine Parkinson in The IT Crowd. Have you tried turning it off and on again? (Credit: Talkback Thames)

There is no shortage of video game adaptations out there while you wait, however. From TV shows to the big screen, everyone's favourite gaming protagonists seem to be making the live action transition.

Most recently, we got our first look at the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy's film, which stars The Hunger Games' Josh Hutcherson and an evil-looking Matthew Lillard.

Meanwhile, the first season of HBO's The Last of Us aired earlier this year to critical acclaim. Its second season was initially expected to begin filming later this year, however it is currently on hold due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America's strike for fair pay.

