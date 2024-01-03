If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Jack Black reportedly to star as Minecraft's Steve in upcoming film

Chip off the old block.

Performer Jack Black reads Minecraft Basics
Image credit: Jack Black/Instagram
Jack Black is reportedly set to take on the role of Minecraft's Steve in the upcoming film adaptation.

Deadline states that Black - who has also lent his talents to The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the forthcoming Borderlands adaptation - recently joined the cast of the Jason Momoa-fronted film.

Black, meanwhile, has seemingly confirmed this report with a playful social media post. The performer shared an image of himself reading a Minecraft Basics textbook, captioning it: "An actor prepares."

According to reports from last summer, the upcoming Warner Bros. Minecraft film will focus on the "malevolent Ender Dragon who sets out on a path of destruction".

Thankfully, however, a group of brave and "unlikely" adventurers, headed up by a yet to be named young girl, will "set out to save the Overworld" from the dragon's wrath.

In 2022, it was revealed this upcoming Minecraft film had landed Napoleon Dynamite's Jared Hess as its director. Meanwhile, Dune producer Mary Parent will produce the film, alongside Roy Lee.

As for Black, last year his role of Bowser in the animated Mario film won him scores of praise, with the character's ballad Peaches marking the performer's first solo entry in the Billboard Hot 100. The song's music video managed to rack up an impressive 17m views in 11 days when it was released on YouTube.

