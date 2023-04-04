Microsoft announces April Xbox Game Pass games

Microsoft has announced its next wave of Xbox Game Pass games, this time for the beginning of April.

Arriving today, we have Loop Hero, which is available across console and PC. Our Christian Donlan was rather taken with Loop Hero on its release, awarding it a Recommended badge. You can see a little trailer for it below.

Following this, we then have Iron Brigade arriving on 6th April across cloud and console. Then, on 12th April, Ghostwire: Tokyo will join the service via cloud, console and PC.

Watch on YouTube Let's go round again.

Rounding out this wave of Game Pass additions, we then have NHL 23 coming to consoles on 13th April with EA Play.

Last, but by no means least, Minecraft Legends will be arriving on 18th April across cloud, console and PC. This is a day one with Game Pass situation.

As with every month, a select number of games will also be leaving the service. On this occasion we have the following games leaving Game Pass on 15th April:

Life is Strange: True Colors (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Moonglow Bay (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Panzer Corps II (PC)

Rainbow Six Extraction (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Long Dark (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Riftbreaker (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As always, if you want to keep playing any of these games after they leave the service, you'll need to purchase them. On the plus side, Game Pass subscribers get a 20 percent discount.

Additionally, and as you can see, there is nothing here about Quantum Break leaving the service, as listed by Xbox itself, though we're yet to get a firm date for its departure.

Eurogamer has asked Microsoft for clarification on this, and will keep you updated.

For everything else Game Pass, you can check out our handy guide detailing the many games available through Microsoft's subscription service here.