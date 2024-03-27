PlayStation Plus April games announced

Sony has announced its PlayStation Plus games for April.

The following titles will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers from 2nd April until Monday, 6th May:

Immortals of Aveum (PS5)

Minecraft Legends (PS4, PS5)

Skul: The Hero Slayer (PS4)

In addition, subscribers can also get their hands on The Overwatch 2 Mega Bundle.

Sadly, Immortals of Aveum failed to make any real impact on its release, and was met with mixed reviews. "Mixing repetitive, imprecise combat with annoying characters and a landslide of nonsensical, proper noun-stuffed lore, Immortals of Aveum is almost so bad it's good. If only," our Chris Tapsell wrote in Eurogamer's Immortals of Aveum review.

The studio blamed its poor sales on a busy release period, where it clashed with the likes of Baldur's Gate 3. This resulted in the studio laying off 45 percent of its staff.

We also weren't especially impressed with Minecraft Legends on release, with Caelyn Ellis calling it "a messy spinoff that misses the point" in Eurogamer's review.

It's not all bad though. We were quite positive about Skul: The Hero Slayer. In fact, Bertie went as far to say he was "in love" with it in Eurogamer's Skul: The Hero Slayer preview.

