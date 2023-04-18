Microsoft announces April's next wave of Xbox Game Pass games

Microsoft has announced the next wave of new Xbox and PC Game Pass games.

From today, players will be able to get their hands on Minecraft Legends - "The piglins are threatening to consume the Overworld. Are you the hero this gentle land needs?" Microsoft asks.

In her Minecraft Legends review, Caelyn Ellis said that while the series' iconic "blocky charm is present and correct", she felt that the rest of the game was "only as deep as the skins it wants to sell you". She did, however, like the piglins.

Watch on YouTube Here's Ian with some thoughts and gameplay to show you Minecraft Legends in action.

Next up, on 20th April, both Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly and Medieval Dynasty will join the service. The following day will then see the addition of witchy farming sim Homestead Arcana.

April's collection of games is rounded off with Cassette Beasts, which arrives on PC Game pass on 26th April, along with BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition and The Last Case of Benedict Fox which both join the service on 27th April.

While we do not have May's complete Game Pass lists yet, we do know that Bethesda's vampire-riddled shooter Redfall will also be heading to Game Pass on 2nd May. You can read more about Redfall, including the game's politics and cut content, in Tom's interview with creator Harvey Smith here.

Here is that Game Pass information again as a list:

Today (18th April)

Minecraft Legends (Cloud, Console, and PC)

20th April

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Medieval Dynasty (Xbox One - already on Series X/S and PC)

21st April

Homestead Arcana (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S)

26th April

Cassette Beasts (PC)

27th April

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Console and PC)

2nd May

Redfall (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S)

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition and Homestead Arcana both join Game Pass later this month.

As always, several games will also be leaving Game Pass later this month. In this case, the following titles will no longer be available on the service from 30th April:

Bugsnax (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Destroy All Humans! (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Tetris Effect Connected (Console and PC)

Unsouled (Cloud, Console, and PC)

If you want to keep playing any of these games after they leave Game Pass, you'll need to purchase them. On the plus side, Game Pass subscribers get a 20 percent discount.

For everything else Game Pass, you can check out our handy guide detailing the many games available through Microsoft's subscription service here.