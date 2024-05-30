Minecraft animated series announced for Netflix

A new animated Minecraft series has been announced for Netflix.

The series was revealed as part of Minecraft's 15th year anniversary celebrations, with a short teaser trailer. This trailer shows a lone Creeper making its way onto the scene, before it explodes. The camera then pans through a blocky lava filled cavern in the Nether, before it comes to rest on Netflix's large red 'N' logo perched atop a rock. Bats fly overhead.

"This just happened," the description reads. "The best selling game of all time and the biggest streamer in the world are teaming up to bring you a brand NEW Minecraft Netflix animated series!" You can check it out for yourself below.

Netflix will produce the project alongside Minecraft developer Mojang Studios, while WildBrain Studios - the studio behind Sonic Prime - will handle the development.

While further details are thin on the ground, Variety reports the upcoming show will "feature an original story with new characters, showing the world of 'Minecraft' in a new light". There is no release date attributed to the show at the time of writing, with Netflix simply stating it will be coming to the service "soon".

This is not the only Minecraft adaptation heading our way. A film version of Mojang's survival sandbox game is also in the works, starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa.

According to reports from last summer, the upcoming Warner Bros. Minecraft film will focus on the "malevolent Ender Dragon who sets out on a path of destruction". Thankfully, however, a group of brave and "unlikely" adventurers, headed up by a yet-to-be-named young girl, will "set out to save the Overworld" from the dragon's wrath.

This particular Minecraft adaptation is slated to release on 4th April, 2025.