Scorn finally has a full release date

Scorn has a full release date, after previously being confirmed for October of this year.

Shown at the Xbox + Bethesda Games Showcase, Scorn will be arriving on 21st October - just in time for Halloween.

It'll be an Xbox Series X and S console exclusive, and available on Game Pass on day one.

If you're not familar with Scorn, it has you "awaken in the middle of a desolate and decayed hellscape; a once industrious civilization now lay in ruin. Surrounded by nightmarish, biomechanical contraptions, you must explore your environment to progress," according to the official blurb.

Scorn has long been in the works - it was first announced in 2016, with a Kickstarter initially aiming for an October 2018 release. You can watch Ian giving an early demo a go below.