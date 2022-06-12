Obsidian's garden survival adventure Grounded leaves early access this September

Obsidian's garden survival adventure Grounded leaves early access this SeptemberWill be full of bugs.
If you've been patiently waiting for developer Obsidian's enjoyable garden survival adventure Grounded to wrap up early access and get its full release, your time is almost near: Microsoft has confirmed it'll be doing just that this September.
Grounded has been available in early access for PC and Xbox since July 2020, miniaturising players - in true Honey, I Shrunk the Kids fashion - down to bug height and sending them off on an 80s-themed survival adventure through an ordinary backyard.
There's building, crafting, spiders the size of trucks (at least from your miniaturised perspective), and a whole lot more to experience as you - along with a couple of friends if you like - fight to find a way to return to human size.
Obsidian has been building on that already enjoyable framework since its early access launch - adding new creatures to battle, new biomes, and a host of new features - and that development work is now confirmed to be culminating in Grounded's version 1.0 release this September.
This launch version will introduce a full campaign - playable either solo or co-operatively - new armour recipes, new weapons, a giant Mantis, and more when it arrives on Xbox and PC.
