Overwatch 2 launches as a free-to-play early access title in October

Blizzard has announced an early access release date for Overwatch 2, which arrives as a free-to-play game for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on 4th October.

This release will contain "dynamic new PVP content" with cross-platform play and progression, and promises the addition of fresh heroes, maps and modes. Oh, and skins you can buy.

At launch, new tank hero the Junker Queen, the "ruthless Australian-born ruler of Junkertown" will join the franchise's roster.

Fresh maps will take you to New Queen Street in Toronto and Midtown Manhattan. There's also the game's new Push mode - "a symmetrical map type where teams battle to take control and advance a centrally-located robot deeper into enemy territory than the opposing team".

A reveal livestream will provide more detail on Overwatch 2's live-service model and seasonal content plan later this week on Thursday, 16th June at 6pm UK time.

"We can't wait to roll out the beginning of the Overwatch 2 experience on 4th October and introduce an exciting new competitive vision, featuring amazing new content and a reimagining of the iconic heroes, maps, and gameplay that made the original game so compelling," Blizzard boss Mike Ybarra said in a press release today.

"This is the beginning of an always-on and always-evolving era for the franchise, and a recommitment to serving players with frequent and substantial updates planned well into the future to keep Overwatch 2 fresh and fun for many years to come."