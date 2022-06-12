If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ara: History Untold is a new turn-based strategy about what could have been

From Ashes of the Singularity developer Oxide Games.
Chris Tapsell avatar
News by Chris Tapsell Reviews Editor
Published on

Ara: History Untold was revealed during the Xbox and Bethesda Games showcase today, with scant detail beyond a cinematic trailer and a website.

It's a turn-based grand strategy game, from Ashes of the Singularity developer Oxide Games, and the angle seems to be: Civilization, but with an emphasis on alternate history.

Watch on YouTube
Here's a look at the reveal trailer for Ara: History Untold.

Think snow-capped Pyramids, steampunk future-cities, and blimps, of course, because who doesn't love a good blimp.

Here are a few screens to get an idea:

There's an insider program over on the official site, and it's set to hit PC Game Pass day one as well as releasing on Steam - no word on a release date or window for now.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Chris Tapsell avatar

Chris Tapsell

Reviews Editor

Chris Tapsell is Eurogamer's Reviews Editor and most decorated Football Manager. He used to write guides, and will send you links to his favourite spreadsheets if you ask him about League of Legends or competitive Pokémon.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch