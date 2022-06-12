Ara: History Untold is a new turn-based strategy about what could have been

Ara: History Untold is a new turn-based strategy about what could have beenFrom Ashes of the Singularity developer Oxide Games.
Ara: History Untold was revealed during the Xbox and Bethesda Games showcase today, with scant detail beyond a cinematic trailer and a website.
It's a turn-based grand strategy game, from Ashes of the Singularity developer Oxide Games, and the angle seems to be: Civilization, but with an emphasis on alternate history.
Think snow-capped Pyramids, steampunk future-cities, and blimps, of course, because who doesn't love a good blimp.
Here are a few screens to get an idea:
There's an insider program over on the official site, and it's set to hit PC Game Pass day one as well as releasing on Steam - no word on a release date or window for now.
