Ara: History Untold is a new turn-based strategy about what could have been

Ara: History Untold was revealed during the Xbox and Bethesda Games showcase today, with scant detail beyond a cinematic trailer and a website.

It's a turn-based grand strategy game, from Ashes of the Singularity developer Oxide Games, and the angle seems to be: Civilization, but with an emphasis on alternate history.

Think snow-capped Pyramids, steampunk future-cities, and blimps, of course, because who doesn't love a good blimp.

Here are a few screens to get an idea:

There's an insider program over on the official site, and it's set to hit PC Game Pass day one as well as releasing on Steam - no word on a release date or window for now.