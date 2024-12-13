This John Lewis deal makes the Sony WH-1000XM5s cheaper than Black Friday

Sony's new WH-1000XM5s were the long-awaited successors to the brand's previous XM3 and XM4 noise cancelling headphones and somehow improved on virtual perfection with a sleek redesign, more detailed audio and increasingly optimised active noise cancellation. From John Lewis with code MYJLAUDIO15 if you're a My JL member (free signup) you can net these class-leading noise-cancelling cans for £208 - that's a notable discount.

The number of noise-cancelling mics inside the XM5s has doubled to eight from four, and the cans' new processor has allowed for clever tech such as noise cancelling that automatically optimises itself based on your surroundings. In addition, Sony has improved the responsiveness of its Wear Detection feature that automatically stops and starts audio when you take the headphones on and off, while codec support now includes dual-device LDAC alongside SBC and AAC over Bluetooth connectivity, and battery life is identical as the XM4s with up to 30 hours of runtime. In addition, the audio with the XM5s is wider, with a more refined low-end and even more detail, making them a highly engaging listen.

There is a drastic redesign against their predecessors, as Sony has attempted to streamline the XM5s in the name of reducing any unwanted wind noise. With this, they carry a more refined look with a sleeker profile. They're also ever-so slightly lighter at 250g, while this has had the unfortunate casualty of reducing their folding ability - they now only fold flat.

The Sony WH-1000XM5s are some seriously excellent noise-cancelling headphones, and this incredible John Lewis deal on them is certainly not to be missed.