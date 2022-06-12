Riot portfolio joins Xbox Game Pass for PC and mobile

A raft of Riot games are coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC and mobile, the company announced tonight during the Microsoft and Bethesda Showcase.

This means League of Legends and Wild Rift, where all champions will be unlocked, and Valorant, where all agents will similarly be available.

For Legends of Runeterra, the Foundations Set is ulocked, while in Teamfight Tactics select Little Legends will be unlocked.

Tonight's announcement also mentioned XP boosts, though these were not fully detailed.