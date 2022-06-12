Riot portfolio joins Xbox Game Pass for PC and mobile

Riot portfolio joins Xbox Game Pass for PC and mobileLeague of Legends! Wild Rift! Valorant! Team Fight Tactics!
A raft of Riot games are coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC and mobile, the company announced tonight during the Microsoft and Bethesda Showcase.
This means League of Legends and Wild Rift, where all champions will be unlocked, and Valorant, where all agents will similarly be available.
For Legends of Runeterra, the Foundations Set is ulocked, while in Teamfight Tactics select Little Legends will be unlocked.
Tonight's announcement also mentioned XP boosts, though these were not fully detailed.
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.