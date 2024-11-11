Arcane Season 2 tops Netflix most popular charts in 60+ countries

Arcane Season 2 is the most popular show on Netflix right now, not just in the UK or US, but across 60+ countries worldwide.

As detailed by data collated by FlixPatrol - official figures will likely come from Netflix later this week - Arcane leads the pack by a considerable margin and is presently number one on the streaming platform in 65 different countries.

This is great news for the League of Legends spin-off given both seasons of Arcane cost a total of approximately $250m USD to create and promote, making it the most expensive animated series of all time.

The show's first nine episodes are said to have seen a production cost "north of $80m", while the second set of nine episodes - which will make up the show's final season - reportedly had a production cost "approaching" the $100m mark.

Image credit: FlixPatrol

It remains to be seen how the rest of the series will fare - right now, just three of the nine episodes are available to view. Episodes four, five and six will debut on 16th November, and the final three on 23rd, bringing the hit show to a close.

In Eurogamer's Arcane Season 2 review, which earned a respectable four out of five stars, Chris T. said, "Some iffy pacing moments aside, Arcane's second and final season truly puts the money on screen. This is a striking, emotionally wrought, hard-punching climax."

