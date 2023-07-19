Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Five of the Best: Character classes

Rogue likes.

Overwatch 2
Robert Purchese
Chris Tapsell, and Tom Phillips
Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters of Eurogamer. And if you didn't know, there's a free trial currently running, so that can be you too! FOTB is a series about highlighting some of the features in games that are often overlooked. It's also a series about you having your say, so don't be shy, use the comments below and join in!

Oh and you can find our entire Five of the Best archive elsewhere on the site.

I'm finally going there - I'm asking you which are the best character classes in games. And I do mean specifically. It's not good enough to say "healer" or "rogue" - I need a specific example of the healer or rogue in question. It's a tough one!

