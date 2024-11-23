Arcane Netflix banner image pulled after fans spot tell-tale signs of AI

Riot Games has pulled a promotional poster after fans pointed out it seemed to have been made using AI.

After thanking an eagle-eyed viewer for pointing out the strangeness of a hand in banner art on Netflix itself, Riot Games called the image "a mistake [that] has since been removed" and asserted its "strict stance" against AI.

"Appreciate you bringing this to our attention," wrote brand lead for Riot Games and Arcane, Alex Shahmiri.

"We have a strict stance of no AI for anything relating to Arcane 'cause it's disrespectful to the incredible artists who worked on the show," he added. "This image was a mistake and has since been removed. [Thank you] again for calling it out."

ICYMI, indie game platform Itch.io now requires developers to disclose whether generative AI has been used in their work. The platform recently detailed its new tagging requirement, specifying it is a required field for asset creator pages "to ensure buyers are aware of the origins of the material they are obtaining".

