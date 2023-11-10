Netflix confirms Arcane season two will launch in November 2024

It's been just over two years since acclaimed animated League of Legends spin-off Arcane launched on Netflix, but finally its long-awaited second season has the closest thing to a release date yet. The bad news is there's still a long wait in store; the streaming service has now confirmed Arcane season two will launch in November 2024.

The first season of Arcane told the story of sisters Jinx and Vi - two of League of Legends most popular champions - as they find themselves caught on different sides of a conflict between the rich city of Piltover and the oppressed underground city of Zaun, which hits boiling point after the invention of Hextech technology.

Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell will reprise their roles as Vi and Jinx in Arcane's upcoming second season - which fans have been waiting for since it was confirmed to be happening shortly after the release of season one - with Katie Leung also set to return as Caitlyn Kiramman.

Arcane Act II: Sneak Peek

Expectations are, of course, high for Arcane season 2. It wasn't just a hit with League of Legends fans when it launched on Netflix in November 2021; it was met with significant critical acclaim too - Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell called it "absolutely a thrill, full of welcome colour and life", despite a few reservations - and it even went onto win a Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program, beating the likes of The Simpsons, Rick and Morty, and Bob's Burgers.

So yes, we've all got an appointment with Arcane season 2 (or Act 2, as it's officially known), in approximately 12 months time, it seems. If you need something to keep you busy in the meantime, there's always Arcane's five-part making-of series which aired on Netflix last year.