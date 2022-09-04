Acclaimed League of Legends animated show Arcane wins an Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program

Fan-favourite League of Legends animated spin-off Arcane has won an Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program.

The show beat The Simpsons, Rick and Morty, What If…?, and Bob's Burgers to secure the award. It is the first streaming series to win in that category.

Arcane - Final Trailer.

"Honoured doesn’t even begin to describe how we feel about winning the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program," the show's official Twitter account posted earlier today.

"Thank you to our incredible team at Riot Games and Fortiche, the Television Academy, and the greatest fans (yes, you) for making this possible."

Honored doesn’t even begin to describe how we feel about winning the #Emmy for 𝑶𝒖𝒕𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑨𝒏𝒊𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝑷𝒓𝒐𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒎.



Thank you to our incredible team at @RiotGames and Fortiche, the @TelevisionAcad, and the greatest fans (yes, you) for making this possible. pic.twitter.com/xFNWt4eNc7 — Arcane (@arcaneshow) September 4, 2022

"Thank you for this," said Arcane co-creator Christian Linke when they picked up the award (thanks, Deadline). "It’s a big deal for us as we come from video games. It’s been amazing to see the world embrace our characters and our stories so thanks to Netflix who believed in us from the beginning, thanks to Riot Games, who worked on the whole IP… and to all the people that have been with our game and League of Legends for the last 12 years or so who helped make it as big as it is now."

Arcane: Act 1 launched on Netflix last November, charting the early years of two of League of Legends' most popular champions, sisters Jinx and Vi, in and around the rich city of Piltover and the oppressed underground city of Zaun.

As Matt summarised for us at the time, the response from critics and League of Legends fans was strong - Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell called it "absolutely a thrill, full of welcome colour and life", despite a few reservations - and Riot confirmed a second season was in the works mere weeks after season one's arrival.

It was little surprise, then, when Netflix also announced a five-part making-of series, too, which is out now.