If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

League of Legends, Valorant and more Riot games launch next week on Game Pass

For PC and mobile.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
Shaco Mad Hatter skin from League of Legends

League of Legends, Valorant, and more games from Riot will be available on Game Pass for PC and mobile from 12th December.

The news was originally revealed back in the summer, though a release date was unknown.

Once a Riot account is linked to your Game Pass account, you'll have access to Riot's portfolio as well as some other benefits.

Watch on YouTube
Riot Games available with Xbox Game Pass - Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

League of Legends will include all 160 champions and will launch with a 20 percent XP boost. Similarly, Valorant will include all Agents and a 20 percent Match XP boost to Battle Pass, Event Pass, and active Agent Contract progress.

In both games, every new Agent or Champion will be available in future on day one, once released.

Legends of Runeterra and Teamfight Tactics will also be added to Game Pass, while League of Legends: Wild Rift will join in January.

Players who link their Riot accounts before 1st January 2023 will also receive a small extra bonus in each game.

If you're yet to play League of Legends, check out our State of the Game on the popular MOBA.

Over in Valorant, Riot is working on stamping out toxicity in the online shooter - the game now flags bad behaviour after each match.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch