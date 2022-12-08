League of Legends, Valorant and more Riot games launch next week on Game Pass

League of Legends, Valorant, and more games from Riot will be available on Game Pass for PC and mobile from 12th December.

The news was originally revealed back in the summer, though a release date was unknown.

Once a Riot account is linked to your Game Pass account, you'll have access to Riot's portfolio as well as some other benefits.

Watch on YouTube Riot Games available with Xbox Game Pass - Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

League of Legends will include all 160 champions and will launch with a 20 percent XP boost. Similarly, Valorant will include all Agents and a 20 percent Match XP boost to Battle Pass, Event Pass, and active Agent Contract progress.

In both games, every new Agent or Champion will be available in future on day one, once released.

Legends of Runeterra and Teamfight Tactics will also be added to Game Pass, while League of Legends: Wild Rift will join in January.

Players who link their Riot accounts before 1st January 2023 will also receive a small extra bonus in each game.

If you're yet to play League of Legends, check out our State of the Game on the popular MOBA.

Over in Valorant, Riot is working on stamping out toxicity in the online shooter - the game now flags bad behaviour after each match.