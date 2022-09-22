Valorant now flags bad behaviour after each match

Valorant will now flag bad behaviour in its end of game screen in an attempt to curb toxicity.

A new update has been released for the game, focused predominantly on changes to the Pearl map.

Yet nestled in the patch notes is a social update to add a "disruptive gameplay-based behaviour indicator".

"We've introduced a feature that will show at the end of game screen, which players have been detected for engaging in disruptive gameplay-based behaviour," reads the update.

"This has been added to the following game modes: Unrated, Competitive, Spike Rush, and Replication, with more game modes to follow in the near future."

It's not clear exactly what constitutes "disruptive gameplay-based behaviour", be it toxicity in voice chat, going AFK during a match, or harassing another player.

Back in July, Riot began monitoring voice chat in North America to train its language models. A statement at the time noted: "Voice evaluation during this period will not be used for disruptive behaviour reports."

A beta launch of the voice evaluation system was expected "later this year", so perhaps this latest update will tie in.

The update also fixes an issue with KAY/O's Zero/point, as well as other bug fixes.

You can check out the full patch notes on the Valorant site.