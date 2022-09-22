Valorant now flags bad behaviour after each match

Valorant now flags bad behaviour after each matchCurbing toxicity.
Valorant will now flag bad behaviour in its end of game screen in an attempt to curb toxicity.
A new update has been released for the game, focused predominantly on changes to the Pearl map.
Yet nestled in the patch notes is a social update to add a "disruptive gameplay-based behaviour indicator".
"We've introduced a feature that will show at the end of game screen, which players have been detected for engaging in disruptive gameplay-based behaviour," reads the update.
"This has been added to the following game modes: Unrated, Competitive, Spike Rush, and Replication, with more game modes to follow in the near future."
It's not clear exactly what constitutes "disruptive gameplay-based behaviour", be it toxicity in voice chat, going AFK during a match, or harassing another player.
Back in July, Riot began monitoring voice chat in North America to train its language models. A statement at the time noted: "Voice evaluation during this period will not be used for disruptive behaviour reports."
A beta launch of the voice evaluation system was expected "later this year", so perhaps this latest update will tie in.
The update also fixes an issue with KAY/O's Zero/point, as well as other bug fixes.
You can check out the full patch notes on the Valorant site.
