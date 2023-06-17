Valorant finally gets a Team Deathmatch mode

Team Deathmatch is on the way to Valorant.

Set to go live on 27th June, 2023, the new mode – which arrives with patch 7.0 – lets "you and your teammates go up against an enemy team in one of three new maps".

Watch on YouTube THE GAMES BEGIN. // Team Deathmatch Game Mode Trailer - VALORANT

"Team Deathmatch is on its way, and Maxbot's pulling the strings," the team teases. "Prepare for three new maps, high-octane action, and plenty of ways to flex your plays. There are four timed stages and no econ. Respawn every 1.5 seconds. First to 100 kills wins."

Each match will last a little shy of 10 minutes – nine minutes 30 seconds, to be precise – and be split into four stages.

In usual team deathmatch rules, the first team to rack up 100 kills wins, with the leading team taking the victory if the clock runs out beforehand. Tied scores will end in a draw.

You'll get to choose your loadout at the start of the match and each stage, or "anytime you're in the Spawn Room".

"With each stage, your loadout, and its lethality, will be automatically upgraded," the team adds.

Team Deathmatch is set to take place in one of three custom maps: Piazza, District, and Kasbah. For more details, head on over to the official website.