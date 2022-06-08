Acclaimed League of Legends show Arcane getting five-part making-of series

While the wait for more news on Arcane's second season continues, Riot Games has announced it'll be airing a five-part making-of series, going behind the scenes of the acclaimed League of Legends animated show, starting this August.

Arcane: Act 1, as season one was officially known, launched on Netflix last November, charting the early years of two of League of Legends' most popular champions, sisters Jinx and Vi, in and around the rich city of Piltover and the oppressed underground city of Zaun.

The response from critics and League of Legends fans was strong (Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell called it "absolutely a thrill, full of welcome colour and life", despite a few reservations), and Riot confirmed a second season was in the works mere weeks after season one's arrival.

Arcane - Final Trailer.

And now, the League of Legends developer has announced it'll be taking fans behind the scenes of the show in a new five-part series it's calling Bridging the Rift. This "story of how Arcane came to be" will air on YouTube, with a new episode due to arrive each Thursday, starting on 4th August.

As for Arcane's second season, there's still no word on when that might arrive. However, Netflix is currently holding its five-day-long Geeked Week event, bringing various reveals around its upcoming shows. This Friday, 10th June, will see the streaming service turn its attention to all things gaming, so perhaps we'll get an Arcane update then.