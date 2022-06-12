Cocoon is a lavish puzzle-platformer coming from Inside and Limbo's gameplay designer

Cocoon is a lavish puzzle-platformer coming from Inside and Limbo's gameplay designerWrapped up for 2023.
If you like mournfully hopping around a mysterious world as a little person solving puzzles, you might like the sound of Cocoon: it's a deeply handsome puzzle-platforming indie from Jeppe Carlsen, the gameplay designer of Limbo and Inside.
You play as a kind of fly-person, who carries various glowing spheres around various exotic worlds. It's wonderfully moody, the opening desert hinting at some Sable-like vibes before we move on to a range of other ones, "worlds within worlds" as the blurb puts it. Even from just the trailer you get the sense there's some real cleverness to the puzzle-platforming to go with it.
Looks good! You can "unravel a cosmic mystery" in it next year, as it's coming 2023, like an awful lot of games it seems, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Game Pass.
