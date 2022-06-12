The Persona series is coming to Xbox and PC

Three games from the Persona series are coming to Xbox and PC.

Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal will hit Xbox One, Series X/S, and PC, and will be available on Game Pass.

The launch begins with Persona 5 Royal on 21st October 2022, with the other games following in 2023.

These are the three most celebrated games from the Persona series, so far available on Sony consoles and PC.

Check out our Persona 5 guide to get up to speed in advance.