Hollow Knight: Silksong headed to Xbox Game Pass day one

Hollow Knight sequel Silksong is headed to Xbox Game Pass day one.

Shown at the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, the game still doesn't have a firm release date but fresh footage was shown.

The game was originally announced for Switch and PC, but now it's confirmed to come to Xbox too.

Players will take the role of Hornet instead of the nameless Knight, providing a whole host of new abilities that use the power of silk.

The new gameplay showed a glimpse of bosses and areas Hornet will fight through.