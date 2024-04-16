Nintendo Indie World Showcase announced

Nintendo has announced that the next Indie World Showcase will take place tomorrow.

Airing on Wednesday, 17th April on YouTube, the show will last for around 20 minutes, the company said. Starting at 3pm UK time, the showcase will cover a number of announcements and updates for a variety of indie games, all of which will be coming to Nintendo Switch this year.

Will we finally hear something more about Hollow Knight Silksong? After all, it has been a while since it was first announced, and Xbox did add a sales page for the Indie game recently.

The last official word was from Team Cherry's Matthew Griffin almost a year ago, when the developer announced a delay as the game had "gotten quite big". Surely it must be time for something a bit more concrete?

We here at Eurogamer will be watching along tomorrow, so we will keep you up to date with any news. I promise if Silksong does finally get a release date, we will only do one double take before we start reporting back.

Tomorrow's showcase will likely be one of the last Indie Worlds focused exclusively on Nintendo's hybrid Switch console. Current word is Nintendo's next device - dubbed Switch 2 - is set to release next year.

Elsewhere in Nintendo news, the company recently confirmed it won't be attending Gamescom this year. "After careful consideration from all perspectives, we've made the decision not to be present at gamescom 2024," Nintendo told Eurogamer. "Players will have opportunities to try out Nintendo Switch games at other events throughout the year."