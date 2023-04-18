If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nintendo Indie World Showcase set for tomorrow

20 minutes of announcements scheduled.

Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

Nintendo will hold its next indie-focused announcement showcase tomorrow, Wednesday 19th April, at 5pm UK time (that's 12pm Eastern, or 9am Pacific).

Indie World details upcoming Nintendo Switch games from indie developers, in contrast to the bigger titles often on offer in Nintendo Directs.

It's also a regular source of disappointment for fans waiting to hear more on Hollow Knight: Silksong. But perhaps tomorrow will be the day?

Watch on YouTube
Indie World Showcase 11.9.2022

Back in November, Nintendo's previous Indie World Showcase gave us details of Golf Story follow-up Sports Story, Coffee Talk Episode 2 (out this week!) and a shadow drop for Rogue Legacy 2.

Join us tomorrow at 5pm for coverage of everything announced.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch