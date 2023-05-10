Hollow Knight: Silksong delayed from first half of 2023

We'll have to wait a little longer for the highly-anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong, its developer has now confirmed.

Team Cherry had planned to launch Silksong before July this year. Spokesperson Matthew Griffin last night admitted via Twitter that development was "still continuing" and the team wanted to "take the time to make the game as good as we can".

Another reason for the delay? Silksong has also now "gotten quite big", Griffin said.

Watch on YouTube A quick look at Silksong gameplay.

For now, there's no further news on when Silksong might ultimately arrive.

"Expect more details from us once we get closer to release," Griffin concluded.

Hey gang, just a quick update about Silksong.



We had planned to release in the 1st half of 2023, but development is still continuing. We're excited by how the game is shaping up, and it's gotten quite big, so we want to take the time to make the game as good as we can.



Expect… — Matthew Griffin (@griffinmatta) May 10, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

When it does finally launch, Silksong will release for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. It'll also arrive day and date on Xbox Game Pass.

Silksong was first announced as a follow-up to the beloved Hollow Knight all the way back in February 2019. Even now, some four and a bit years later, specifics around Silksong remain limited, but we do at least know it'll offer a twist on its predecessor's non-linear exploration, platforming, and combat thanks to a new protagonist, Hornet, with her own distinct abilities.