If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nintendo Indie World showcase announced for tomorrow

5pm UK time.

The Nintendo Indie World title card showing the event's name and date: 14/11/23.
Image credit: Nintendo
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Nintendo will hold its next Indie World showcase event tomorrow, Tuesday 14th November at 5pm UK time.

That's 9am Pacific or midday Eastern if you live across the pond.

A post on X, formerly Twitter, from Nintendo this afternoon stated that tomorrow's broadcast would last 20 minutes, and feature "new announcements and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch".

Newscast: Who should star in The Legend of Zelda: The Movie?Watch on YouTube

While Nintendo Direct broadcasts focus on key first-party and third-party launches from Nintendo itself and major big-budget game publishers, Indie World showcases highlight some of the titles headed to Nintendo Switch from smaller developers.

There's no word from Nintendo on what to expect here but, as always, fans will of course be keeping an eye out for the long-awaited Hollow Knight: Silksong. Surely it has to pop up one of these days?

Nintendo published its latest financial results last week and sought to maintain focus on the aging Switch, ahead of one last push for the platform during the upcoming lucrative end of year season.

The company is yet to announce any plans for the console's successor, which is widely expected to arrive in the next 12 months.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

PC, Nintendo Switch

Related topics
Action Adventure Indie Nintendo Switch PC Platformer Team Cherry
About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments