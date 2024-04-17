Watch today's Nintendo Indie World Showcase here

Nintendo's next Indie World Showcase - the cooler, more rebellious sibling to the average Nintendo Direct - will air today, Wednesday 17th April, at 3pm UK time.

That's 10am Eastern time or 7am Pacific time, if you live across the pond.

Nintendo has said to expect around 20 minutes of updates on indie games headed to Switch over the remainder of this year. Will this include the highly-anticipated Hollow Knight Silksong? There's not long to find out.

There's no word yet on which games might be included in today's Indie World Showcase, but its previous edition - aired back in November - gave us a look at Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition, Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, A Highland Song and Braid: Anniversary Edition.

Will we see Silksong? It has been popping up on numerous ratings boards recently, perhaps indicating the long-awaited follow-up is finally nearing its release.

More hopefully, perhaps, we're expecting to see Hades 2, the highly-anticipated follow-up to developer Supergiant Games' acclaimed 2020 roguelike dungeon crawler. Sign-ups for Hades 2's technical test went live just last night.

Today's showcase will likely be one of the last to be focused exclusively on Nintendo's hybrid Switch console. Eurogamer previously reported that Nintendo's next console - Switch 2 - is set to release next year.