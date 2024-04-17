Hades 2 developers Supergiant Games have just announced that you can now sign up for the upcoming Hades 2 technical test.

If you take part in the technical test for Hades 2 you will be able to play around in the first major area of the game, including early game characters, and content. You'll be able to report any issues, bugs or glitches directly to the developers via prompts that appear in-game. Then, the team will strive to fix them to create a better experience.

So, if this sounds like something you want to do, we're here to show you how to sign up for the Hades 2 technical test and the estimated length of the test.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to sign up for Hades 2 technical test

You will need to have a Steam account to be able to register your interest for the upcoming Hades 2 technical test as they're doing it via Steam Playtest. If you do have one, then make sure you're logged in to the account you want to use if you get chosen to take part.

Once you're signed in, here's how to sign up for the Hades 2 technical test:

Log into Steam. Go to the Hades 2 store page. Click the 'Request Access' button found beneath the estimated release date section. That's it! You'll need to wait to hear from Steam if you've been chosen to take part.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Supergiant Games

However, to be considered for the test, your device must meet the minimum system requirements in order to play.

If you're not sure if your device is up to it, these are the minimum system requirements for Hades 2:

Windows 10 64-bit OS (or Steam Deck)

Dual Core 1.4 Ghx processor

4GB RAM

2G VRAM Graphics card/ Direct X12+ support

If your application is successful you will be sent an e-mail from Steam with the invitation to take part in the test, so keep an eye on your Inbox!

It's worth knowing that they're going to start with a handful of selected players but will be inviting more as the technical test goes on. So, if you're not invited right away, then keep an eye out for future e-mails as you could still be asked to take part at a later stage.

Image credit: Supergiant Games

How long is the Hades 2 technical test?

There isn't a specific time frame, though the developers have said that it will be 'Longer than a wek, shorter than a month' which still sounds vague but does give you plenty of time to sink your teeth into the content you're given.

It is worth mentioning that once the developers are happy with the stability of the technical test they will begin to close it down. They're hoping to release Hades 2 into early access not long after on Steam and the Epic Games store.

Image credit: Supergiant Games

Good luck! We hope you get picked for it!